Cleveland mom delivers thousands of free books to kids so they can read over the summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chrishawndra Matthews is the neighborhood book dealer.
This Cleveland mom is the founder of Literacy in the H.O.O.D.
“H.O.O.D stands for helping out our disenfranchised,” said Matthews.
After COVID 19 shut down schools and libraries in Ohio, Matthews collected, disinfected and delivered thousands of books to children all over Cleveland.
“Children missed a quarter of school, then summer slide says if a child does’t read at least six books over the summer, they’re not reading on the same level, so all we’re saying is make sure your children got books and reading 20 minutes a day,” Matthews added.
Matthews’ car is full of books. She will meet you where ever you are and deliver the books.
You can stop by JB’s Grill on Harvard Avenue and pick up some books whenever the restaurant is open.
Matthews says her son, Derrick, motivates her to keep doing all of this.
"He just passed his third grade reading test this year, the boys in the inner city need us, the boys who can't read get out in the streets and the streets take them out," said Matthews.
Matthews isn’t going to end her mission once schools starts, she’ll continue providing books to those in need.
Matthews can be reached at 216-469-2646.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.