Cleveland restaurants, Walmart receive most mask mandate complaint calls since hotline started in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In fewer than three days, more than 500 calls came in to the Cuyahoga County Coronavirus Mask Hotline about businesses not following the mask mandate in the county.
Several businesses were reported three times or more.
TownHall in Ohio City had the most number of complaints.
There were seven calls made to the hotline reporting both customers and employees were not wearing masks.
19 News called the restaurant manager, but he didn’t want to comment.
The Riverwood Cafe in Lakewood had five callers. Four were complaining about customers no wearing masks. One called said employees weren’t masked.
We tried to reach the owner for a comment, but there was no answer as they weren’t open yet by publish time.
Saucy Brew Works in Cleveland got four complaints about the new outdoor seating and employees not wearing masks.
The manager tells 19 News he believes the calls were about one specific night when there was a private small gathering and they were closed to the public.
He said the only time employees aren’t wearing masks is if they’re eating or taking a quick drink There were multiple county businesses with three calls coming in including Walmart at Steelyard Commons.
The callers were saying customers were not wearing masks.
We reached out to Walmart’s corporate headquarters for comment. We were told they’re taking extra steps reminding customers to wear a mask.
The company is also working with local law enforcement on how to best partner with them should issues come up.
Here is the list of all those calls made to the hotline.
County Executive Armond Budish explained potential penalties businesses could face.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.