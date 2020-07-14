Cleveland RTA joins other transit authorities in call for more federal funding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Coalition of Public Transportation Agencies hosted a virtual rally demanding up to $36 billion in emergency federal funding.
Patrick Foye, Chairman of the New York MTA, led the discussion and said “we all need Congress to act now and to act decisively, so our systems can survive and support the nation’s economic recovery.”
Each member on Tuesday’s webinar signed a letter calling for federal action funding.
Cleveland RTA’s acting General Manager Floun’say Caver joined transit officials from across the country calling for a COVID relief bill to save public transportation.
“Invest in transit, invest in jobs, invest in local economies,” he said.
Caver said the impact of the shutdown has been devastating to the budget, through the loss of sales tax revenue and rider fees. “The COVID realignment has negatively affected our ridership which peaked at nearly 70% in April and currently is at approximately 50% of the pre-COVID times.”
He added the shutdown has left the area behind the nation in unemployment and estimates losing roughly $20 million of revenue in 2020.
