A comet that won’t be seen again for thousands of years is visible in Northeast Ohio this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week all across Northeast Ohio you have the chance to see a comet, even with the naked eye!
The comet was visible dark and early all last week, right before sunrise.
From now until July 23, the comet will be visible about an hour or so after sunset in the northwest sky, just below the Big Dipper.
The best timing will be around 10-10:15 p.m.
I got a chance to see the comet last nigh and snapped this picture, so I have a few tips on how to get the best view:
The less light pollution, the better.
Areas along the lakeshore close to the horizon will have the greatest view, especially the next few nights. I could actually see the comet with my eyes!
You can get an even better view if you have a pair of binoculars or a telescope.
Each night from now until July 23, the comet will be visible a bit higher above the horizon each evening, so everyone should get a chance to see this piece of history!
But really, a comet like this won’t be around for another 7,000 years or so.
Again, because the comet is fairly close to the horizon right now, try to stay clear of large trees and buildings that could block the view.
You will want to go outside when you are able to see stars.
You will want to look to the northwest, using the Big Dipper as a guide.
I was able to spot the comet right below the ladle of the constellation.
Make sure to tag @cleveland19news and @kellydweather if you spot the comet anytime between now and the night of July 23!
Post pictures too!
