Driver arrested after fighting with South Euclid police about his traffic citation (video)

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Richmond Heights man pulled over for several traffic violations, was taken into custody after fighting with police officers.
South Euclid police said the driver was pulled over on June 16 around 4:30 p.m. for having an expired plate and not wearing a seat belt.
After running the license, the officer learned the driver had multiple license suspensions and was not legally allowed to drive.
Instead of arresting the driver and impounding the car, the officer asked the man if another licensed driver could come to the scene and get the car.
The officer told the driver if that happened, he would be free to leave and just receive the traffic citations.
According to police, the man said he didn’t know anyone else with a license, so a tow truck was called and that is when the driver became combative.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.