Driver arrested after fighting with South Euclid police about his traffic citation (video)

By Julia Tullos | July 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT - Updated July 14 at 12:18 PM

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Richmond Heights man pulled over for several traffic violations, was taken into custody after fighting with police officers.

South Euclid police said the driver was pulled over on June 16 around 4:30 p.m. for having an expired plate and not wearing a seat belt.

After running the license, the officer learned the driver had multiple license suspensions and was not legally allowed to drive.

Instead of arresting the driver and impounding the car, the officer asked the man if another licensed driver could come to the scene and get the car.

The officer told the driver if that happened, he would be free to leave and just receive the traffic citations.

According to police, the man said he didn’t know anyone else with a license, so a tow truck was called and that is when the driver became combative.

Report 200899 On June 16th 2020 at 4:37pm an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for driving with an expired license plate, and the operator not wearing a safety belt. After running the operators license, it was learned the 22 year old Richmond Heights man had multiple license suspensions and under Ohio law, not permitted to drive. Rather than arrest and impound, the officer requested the man summon a licensed driver to the scene, he would then be provided a citation and released. The man told the officer he did not know a licensed driver, so a tow truck was ordered. The following video is from one of the officers body worn camera. It should be noted that any point after receiving his citation, the motorist was free to leave. *caution the video contains profanity.

Posted by South Euclid Police Department on Monday, July 13, 2020

