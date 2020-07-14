Driver arrested after fighting with South Euclid police about his traffic citation (video)

Report 200899 On June 16th 2020 at 4:37pm an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for driving with an expired license plate, and the operator not wearing a safety belt. After running the operators license, it was learned the 22 year old Richmond Heights man had multiple license suspensions and under Ohio law, not permitted to drive. Rather than arrest and impound, the officer requested the man summon a licensed driver to the scene, he would then be provided a citation and released. The man told the officer he did not know a licensed driver, so a tow truck was ordered. The following video is from one of the officers body worn camera. It should be noted that any point after receiving his citation, the motorist was free to leave. *caution the video contains profanity.