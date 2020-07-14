Elyria crack-cocaine bust takes 10 traffickers off the streets, prosecutor says

“Drug dealers and other criminals have long targeted Lorain County as an area to exploit and sell their deadly product,” Herdman said in a prepared statement. “Since 2018, as part of Operation SOS, we have committed to assisting our state and local partners by federally prosecuting any fentanyl or opioid trafficking offense from Lorain County. Today’s arrests send a strong message – if you deal dope in Lorain County, you will face a federal prosecution.”