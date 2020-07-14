Elyria crack-cocaine bust takes 10 traffickers off the streets, prosecutor says

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman announced Tuesday that 10 people were arrested and charged for their involvement in a conspiracy to distribute narcotics and opioids throughout the Elyria area.
The 10 suspects from Elyria who were taken into custody include: Terrence Bowens, 44; Cedric Green, 34; Marcus Harder, 36; James Milton Jr; Lavar Thornton, 42; James Robinson, 46; Randy Glover, 44; Harold Kimbro, 46; Kavis Roberts, 43; and Melanie Grantham, 57.
“Drug dealers and other criminals have long targeted Lorain County as an area to exploit and sell their deadly product,” Herdman said in a prepared statement. “Since 2018, as part of Operation SOS, we have committed to assisting our state and local partners by federally prosecuting any fentanyl or opioid trafficking offense from Lorain County. Today’s arrests send a strong message – if you deal dope in Lorain County, you will face a federal prosecution.”
According to the indictment, from January 2018 to July 2020, the suspects worked together to distribute nearly 1,000 grams of crack-cocaine, cocaine, and oxycodone throughout Elyria.
Court documents state that Bowens and Green used a residence on Foster Avenue to store, cook and distribute crack-cocaine and oxycodone.
The indictment alleges that Bowens and Green would conduct counter-surveillance of law enforcement in the hopes of reducing the likelihood of a drug bust.
Bowens has a previous first-degree felony conviction for drug trafficking from 2013 in the Lorain County Common Pleas Court.
