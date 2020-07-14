Estranged husband shoots wife then turns gun on himself in Grafton, police say

GRAFTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old man is dead, and his wife is riddled with bullet wounds, following a nightmarish series of events that unfolded Tuesday morning in Grafton.
It all started when the man confronted his 53-year-old wife at their Hunters Chase home over a recent separation, according to Grafton Police.
When the woman refused to reconcile, the man attempted to trap her in their garage. She escaped and the man chased her down and opened fire.
She was hit three times in “her upper extremities,” before she could jump in her car and speed away, according to police.
The man then continued to fire, and shot her car.
Grafton and Lagrange Police, and Lorain County sheriff’s deputies, set up a perimeter at the couple’s home until the Lorain County SWAT Team and negotiators arrived.
Officers could not establish contact, so they entered their home and found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
The woman was taken to the hospital by EMS and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Neither the man nor the woman have been identified.
