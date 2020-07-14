Multiple cases of COVID-19 in Tuscarawas County linked to teen social event, health officials say

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - County health officials said multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a large high school/teenager social event.
According to the Tuscarawas County Health Department, the event was held on July 4 in Dover and was not limited to individuals from any one high school.
Health officials said contract tracing has been ineffective due to some lack of cooperation from the confirmed cases.
They are asking any parent or person who may have attended the event and are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, to contact the health department as soon as possible at 330-343-5555. ext. 126 or 187.
Some symptoms consistent with COVID-19:
- cough
- shortness of breath
- sore throat
- muscle aches
- loss of taste or smell
- nausea or vomiting
- fever
Asymptomatic persons who may have been in attendance should continue to self-monitor and avoid contact with others through July 18, health officials said.
Anyone who wants to be tested, should call 330-343-5555, ext. 143.
