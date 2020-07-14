New mask mandate passes in Akron, could face fines if you are caught not wearing a mask

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron City Council has passed a new mask mandate in the city on Monday evening, as it requires people to wear a mask, or a face-covering in public to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
The mask mandate goes into effect immediately. The state has already mandated masks in Summit County. This new law remains in effect if Ohio lowers the risk level.
If you get caught not wearing a mask, or a face-covering, you could face fines of up to $50 per violation. You can also get up to $250 per violation for a business owner.
The mandate passed in an, 11-2, vote.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.