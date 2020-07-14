Nichols Paper and Supply Company announces move to new warehouse to Oakwood Village

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Nichols Paper & Supply Company announces they have moved to 26350 Broadway Avenue in Oakwood Village, from its Greater Cleveland Area Distribution Center from Willowick, Ohio (formerly DawnChem).
The company announced the new warehouse is 45,000-square-feet, with more than 4,000 pallet slot locations, features an equipment sales and service department, and as well as an office space. You can view the evolution of the facility in this YouTube playlist here.
“The new warehouse enhances our position to deliver on the Nichols promise of I.K.E., Innovation, Knowledge & Excellence. The expanded space, convenient location, and modern facility will really allow us to efficiently expand our service in the Greater Cleveland Area,” Vice President of Operations Chris Olthoff said in a released statement.
The new facility will house approximately 30 Nichols associates, the company said.
“We are excited to grow with Cleveland, and provide critical products and services to the western region of Ohio,” said COO Kevin Rahrig, said in a released statement.
