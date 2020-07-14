Northeast Ohio Weather: Another pleasant day before things heat up again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure overhead keeping us stable. We will see some clouds around, both off the lake this morning then some fair weather clouds popping up in the afternoon. The humidity remains at comfortable levels for the season. I have afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Some scattered clouds tonight. We fall into the 60s by early tomorrow morning. The air mass continues to warm tomorrow with high temperatures around the 90 degree mark. The humidity, however, still won’t be too bad yet.