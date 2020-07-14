Northeast Ohio weather: Heat wave taking shape starting Wednesday, strong storms by Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is overhead today, and this is keeping the weather nice and quiet for your Tuesday.
While today will be quite lovely and relatively pleasant, things will be heating up in a major way tomorrow.
Temperatures will soar into the low 90s tomorrow afternoon.
Every day that follows, through next Tuesday, will be equally as hot, if not even hotter, especially by the end of the weekend.
Our next shot for rain is still on the docket for Thursday.
Scattered storms will be moving into the area during the day.
Given the marginal threat for severe storms, we have issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.
The peak timing for thunderstorms will be between 2:00 PM and 11:00 PM.
Other than the storms, our main weather story will continue to be the heat and humidity.
Humidity levels will be borderline tropical from Thursday of this week through the beginning of next week.
