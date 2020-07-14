Oakwood police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Oakwood police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Trinity Wells (Source: Oakwood Village police)
By Julia Tullos | July 14, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT - Updated July 14 at 1:41 PM

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Oakwood Village police said Trinity Wells was last seen on Sunday, July 12.

Missing 14-year-old girl from Oakwood Village.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Oakwood Village. (Source: Oakwood Village police)

According to police, Wells left her home in Oakwood Village and was last seen in the Bedford area that evening.

She was wearing a green shirt, dark blue pants, black and white Nike sandals and carrying a red book bag.

If you have any information, please call Oakwood Village Police Dispatch Center at 440-232-1035 or the Oakwood Village Detective Bureau at 440-232-6673.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.