Oakwood police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Oakwood Village police said Trinity Wells was last seen on Sunday, July 12.
According to police, Wells left her home in Oakwood Village and was last seen in the Bedford area that evening.
She was wearing a green shirt, dark blue pants, black and white Nike sandals and carrying a red book bag.
If you have any information, please call Oakwood Village Police Dispatch Center at 440-232-1035 or the Oakwood Village Detective Bureau at 440-232-6673.
