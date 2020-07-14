Solon school’s announce parents must choose in-class, or at-home for their kids

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon City Schools announced in their back-to-school plans for the upcoming school year, parents must choose whether their kids participate in school, or learn virtually from home.
“This is a decision that families must make based on their individual circumstances. We know these are not easy decisions,” the district said.
The district for parents and students to keep in mind that students in grades 7-12 who are learning virtually will only be able to participate in clubs and activities that are conducted virtually.
Although special education is not detailed specifically in the presentation, it is important to understand that plans are being made to address the individual needs of our students on IEPs, the district said. The district also said student-specific information will be shared with families directly based on the at-school or virtual learning choice your family makes.
You can read more about the district’s back-to-school plan for the upcoming school year here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.