Survey: Cleveland ranks most stressed city in the United States

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland has been ranked the most stressed city in the United States, according to a survey done by WalletHub.
The city is ranked number one in financial stress, third in health and safety stress, fourth in family stress, and 35th in work stress. The city received a total score of 66.93. They just edged Detroit, who is the second-ranked most stressed city in the United States, according to the survey.
In the survey, they also ranked Cleveland number one as the city with the highest divorce rate. They also ranked the city second in highest poverty rate.
Birmingham, AL, Gulfport, MS, and Newark, NJ rounded out the top five of the most stressed cities in America.
Lincoln, NE, is ranked the least stressed city in America, as they are ranked 182nd.
