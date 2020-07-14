Twinsburg schools having parent forums about their reopening plans

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents of students in Twinsburg schools are invited to two parent forums to discuss the district’s reopening plans.
Both of these meetings will be virtual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meetings will be Tuesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 16 at 7 p.m.
You can view the meeting with this link.
You can submit questions using this link.
Superintendent Kathi Powers and other administrators will be answer those questions during the forums.
