What you need to know about Tax Day on July 15

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The deadline to file taxes this year is July 15 after being extended because of Covid-19.
Jocelyn Smith from Liberty Tax said you can file for an extension, though if you still need time.
“So if you have some of your stuff get in file that extension and get the rest of your stuff together don’t just not file,” says Smith.
The IRS says if your pay was the same as last year and if you owed last year you might also owe this year.
The Extension to file goes until October 15.
“Get in talk to someone, ask the questions, don’t be afraid is what I would tell people,” added Smith
If you’re nervous about leaving your home Smith says Liberty Tax is offering socially distanced on site tax prep, you can also drop off your documents or upload them online.
“They can email them to me on my secured email we can do it over the phone too as long as they send their documents,” she said.
But remember to protect yourself from scammers.
The IRS says scams are on the rise again.
Don’t give away your personal information if you get calls, emails that are trying to pose as the IRS.
The IRS rarely calls you.
They will never threaten you because that’s illegals.
You can learn more about extensions on the IRS website.
