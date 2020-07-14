Who shot and killed 2-year-old Kamila Patterson in Lorain?

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Two-year-old Kamila Patterson is dead after someone shot into her home Sunday night.
A 62-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were also shot and taken to the hospital.
It happened on West 21st Street in Lorain. Police tell 19 News the house was targeted.
“We don’t believe it was random, the 2-year-old that was struck, I don’t believe it was intentional. I don’t believe the 2-year-old was targeted, it was just an unfortunate tragedy,” said Capt. Roger Watkins, of the Lorain Police Department.
Right away, police began looking for the killer.
Here’s what 19 News can tell you:
Monday, police chased a man from Lorain to Bay Village and arrested him after he crashed into a tree at Glen Park and Lake Road.
Thirty-year-old John Herring III was charged with domestic violence and aggravated battery.
Investigators aren’t saying how the man is involved with the shooting in Lorain.
“I’m not confirming or denying,” said Capt. Watkins.
In the meantime, police are still looking for answers surrounding Kamila’s death. Anyone with information is encouraged to get in touch with Lorain Police.
“My entire detective bureau are fathers and grandfathers and yeah, this strikes home for every one of us and we all feel so bad for this family,” said Captain Watkins.
Meanwhile Kamila’s family is preparing to lay her to rest.
