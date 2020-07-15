Akron Police needs help identifying persons of interest in connection of striking, killing man and toddler

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police said they need the publics help to identify three persons of interest in connection with this incident after they struck and killed Horace Lee, 43, and his daughter Azeria Tucker, 22-month old Sunday morning. Reward money is now being offered.
Police said investigators determined that Lee was pushing his daughter in a stroller on the sidewalk when the suspect, possibly driving a Cadillac Escalade, struck and killed the victims.
The three possible suspects in the below photograph are persons of interest wanted in connection to the victims’ deaths. The suspect wearing the hat with the letter “C” is believed to be wearing a motorcycle club vest with the “Afro Dog” insignia.
The three additional people in the below photograph are possible witnesses. Investigators would like to identify and speak with them concerning the incident.
The suspect vehicle has noticeable ground effect lights underneath that may change colors.
The Summit County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000.00 for information leading to the identification, arrest, indictment of the person(s) responsible for the death of Lee and his daughter.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
