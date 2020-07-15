Arrest made in Geneva-on-the-Lake fatal stabbing

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man was arrested for a fatal stabbing at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
Ashtabula County Prosecutor Cecilia Cooper said Andre Sheffey is charged with murder and felonious assault.
Sheffey allegedly stabbed Christopher Nasca in the chest after a verbal argument.
Sheffey pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.
He will will have a bond hearing next week.
“I first and foremost want to extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Christopher Nasca. We know there is nothing we can say to ease your pain, but we hope as the prosecution moves forward you at least feel some sense of closure,” said Cooper.
