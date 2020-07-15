‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean, Batmobile and Ectomobile replicas for sale in Ohio, US Marshals says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The US Marshals says they will be holding a car auction in Canal Fulton on August 1 at 9 a.m. to sell three-iconic movie cars.
The cars they will be selling are replicas, and they are the following: “Back to the Future” DeLorean, “Ghostbusters” Ectomobile, and the Batmobile.
The auction will be held at Skipco Auto Auction, 700 Elm Ridge Avenue, Canal Fulton, OH 44614. Attendance will be limited inside the facility to 120 people, to allow for social distancing. Face coverings are encouraged for attendees.
The auction will also be simulcast on the web, so people can participate without having to attend in person. Auction participants need to register online and then call Skipco, the contracted auction company, for an access code by July 31, to ensure they will be able to participate. Once registered, they can put in their maximum bids ahead of the auction and not have to manually participate in the live auction unless wanting to go higher than their entered bids.
The US Marshals said these three cars they are selling are from an Ohio federal criminal case involving Medicare fraud.
“These three flashy cars are an example of the ill-gotten gains obtained with the tens of millions of dollars that Ryan Sheridan stole from Medicare, and therefore American taxpayers,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott of the Northern District of Ohio. “The U.S. Marshals routinely sell vehicles, real estate, and other assets in order to return proceeds to victims of federal crimes.”
Sheridan owned and operated Braking Point Recovery Center, which operated in the Youngstown and Columbus areas. He was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison for crimes related to a health care fraud conspiracy where Medicaid was billed $48 million for drug and alcohol recovery services.
Sheridan was also ordered to pay $24,479,939 in restitution. He pleaded guilty last October to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, seven counts of health care fraud, one count of conspiracy to distribute Suboxone, twenty-two counts of use of another’s registration number of another to obtain controlled substances, one count of operating a drug premises, and twenty-eight counts of money laundering.
