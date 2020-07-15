3 Cedar Point employees test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point officials have confirmed to 19 News three employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
Cedar Point said they adhere to the CDC and Erie County Health Department guidelines regarding screening and contact tracing.
An official from Cedar Point said the affected employees were screened, as per usual, prior to park opening and prior to reporting to their work locations. They will not provide details of any individual’s health status.
Cedar Point reopened on July 9.
Return to 19 News for any updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.