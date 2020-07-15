CMSD releasing school reopening plan on July 24

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CMSD is less than two weeks away from releasing its full reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.
On July 24, CEO Eric Gordon discuss learning options based on the city and county COVID-19 risk level according to Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System.
“Our team has been working diligently to ensure our students, staff, families and facilities are fully prepared for what we expect to be a very different school year due to the health and safety guidelines required for Ohio’s schools,” the CEO said in a message sent Tuesday to families, staff and stakeholders.
The district has already scheduled the first day of school for students in year-round schools for Monday, Aug. 24, while the first day for all other students will be Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Some of the anticipated changes CMSD already released include:
- Schools will not be able to transport 40-50 students on a bus
- Schools will not be able to hold class with 25 students in a classroom.
- Schools will not be able to hold breakfast or lunch with large numbers of students in cafeterias at a single time
- Educators and school staff will need extra time to clean and sanitize work areas.
- Schools will be required to adopt strict health department instructions when contamination by or contact with a known case is reported.
- Some students and staff, for varying reasons, will not be able return to school or to the workplace
Gordon said the CMSD’s Family and Community Engagement Office is working with Mayor Frank Jackson’s office on the annual Back to School Fair so school supplies and uniforms can be safely distributed.
Principals will reach out to families with information once it becomes available, but families can register now online at choosecmsd.org or by calling 216-838-3675.
“CMSD remains committed to not only ensuring students, families and staff have the materials and supports needed for a safe reopening, but we are equally committed to ensuring you have the information needed to have confidence in our reopening plans,” the CEO said.
