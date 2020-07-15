Commuter Cast: 90-degree heat back today, rolled-over truck blocking exit ramp to Akron Canton Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The I-77 S exit ramp to Akron Canton Airport is closed as crews clean up a truck that rolled over.
As for weather, we have sunshine in the forecast today with temperatures in the 90s.
The Commuter Cast is a weekday program where 19 News takes a look at traffic and weather for the morning commute, it’s online Monday through Friday at 7:10 a.m.
Join Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak and Traffic Reporter Jamie Sullivan for the latest on the Wednesday morning commute.
The RTA transit service will be replaced by the 67R buses due to construction.
The project will continue into early August.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.