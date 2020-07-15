Fine of $25 for people, up to $5,000 for businesses proposed in Cleveland’s emergency mask legislation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Even though a mask mandate was ordered by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for Cuyahoga County, including Cleveland, city council members are set to discuss legislation that could impose a civil penalty for any violators.
Cleveland council members discussed the issue during a Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday morning.
Police Chief Calvin Williams told council members that Cleveland officers will attempt to take an education-first approach by distributing masks to residents who do not have face coverings.
Additionally, police will be conducting random stops at local businesses to ensure employees are complying.
“We will be doing spot checks at businesses around the city to make sure their employees, as well as the folks who patronize those businesses, are in compliance.” Chief Williams stated. “If they’re not, then we’re going to give them warnings and advice on how to get into compliance to try to make sure that they do.”
According to the proposed legislation, an individual could be fined $25 following an initial warning as part of a civil penalty.
Businesses that fail to comply could face a $3,000 fine for their first offense, a $5,000 punishment for a second violation, and harsher penalties for a third.
A vote on the proposal is likely to take place during the 1 p.m. Cleveland City Council meeting.
Cuyahoga County is one of several Ohio regions that have reached “Red Alert Level 3,” signaling a “very high exposure and spread” of COVID-19. The state-ordered mask mandate could warrant a criminal misdemeanor punishment.
