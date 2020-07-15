19 First Alert Weather: Storms on tap for Thursday, some strong to severe; hot in the meantime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While today will be absolutely beautiful (albeit hot), our big weather story is the threat for storms on Thursday.
Storms will begin to develop after 7:00 AM.
Initially, they’ll be hit or miss.
Storms will be a little more numerous during the afternoon and early evening hours.
The peak timing for storms will be from noon to 9:00 PM.
Some storms may be strong to severe, with the main threats being damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, and frequent lightning.
Storms will come to an end after sunset.
(Sunset tomorrow is just before 9:00 PM.)
In the meantime, it’s just going to be hot!
Highs will top out around 90 degrees today through Saturday.
By Sunday, highs may reach the mid 90s.
With humidity as a major factor, it will feel as if it’s in the upper 90s on Sunday afternoon.
The heat index may even reach the triple digits in some spots.
Our only opportunity for rain this weekend will be Sunday.
Hit or miss storms will begin to develop on Sunday afternoon.
