Free COVID 19 testing held outside of Iglesia Nueva Vida church in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the CDC, the COVID 19 infection rate for Hispanic Americans is four times higher than that for white Americans.
Pastor Jose Reyes of Iglesia Nueva Vida noticed this issue and decided to take action.
“Hispanic community... the numbers growing a lot, so we need to take care of our community,” said Pastor Reyes.
Iglesia Nueva Vida partnered with MetroHealth on Wednesday to offer free COVID 19 testing outside the church on Holmden Avenue.
People were able to drive through the testing site or simply walk up.
“It’s important because... we are the church in this community so we think it’s important to have community testing,” said Pastor Reyes.
Pastor Reyes added he understands some people don't have access to the internet, so he made sure people could register by phone.
Pastor Reyes says they hope to offer free testing again in this community sometime in September.
