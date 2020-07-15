Go fish! Stark Parks needs to feed cormorant in conservation over a pound per day

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark Parks has two words: “Fish Needed!”
A young cormorant just arrived at the Wildlife Conservation Center that will eat over a pound of fish per day, and Stark Parks is asking for a fishing master to help.
Fish should be under 10″ long, have its head still on, and be fresh, live, or freshly frozen.
Fish can be dropped off at the Wildlife Conservation Center at 800 Genoa Ave. NW in Massillon inside Sippo Lake Park-West from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Live fish can be put in the large black trough of water at the front entrance by the picnic table that is checked by staff daily.
Ring the doorbell if you are dropping off frozen fish.
Stark Parks shared a video showing how excited the cormorant gets when they get fed their fish.
WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some.
