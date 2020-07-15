Good Samaritan rescues 4 people from Canton house fire, 2 firefighters injured

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Six adults were trapped in a burning home Wednesday morning.
Four of those adults were sleeping on the second floor and were rescued by a passerby who had a ladder on his vehicle.
Canton firefighters said the other two adults were sleeping in the basement.
Firefighters were called out to the home in the 900 block of Smith Ave. SW just after 8 a.m.
When they arrived, they said the first floor was already fully engulfed in flames.
Two firefighters were injured fighting the blaze and were taken to the hospital.
One of the firefighters was treated and released.
A civilian was also taken to the hospital.
Firefighters said two dogs died in the fire and one cat was rescued.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
