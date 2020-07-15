Gov. DeWine addresses Ohioans following ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to address the state’s residents about the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing increase in daily coronavirus cases.
The governor, who usually reserves Tuesday and Thursday afternoons for briefings, announced that he will be holding a press conference from Columbus at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Gov. DeWine’s speech comes as three Ohio counties are approaching the highest level on the state’s public health alert system, with several mask mandates in effect for several other regions.
As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 3,075 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 69,311 cases reported statewide.
