Gov. DeWine to explain what it means if Cuyahoga County moves up to level 4 in special report Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a press conference on Wednesday evening to discuss the current state of the coronavirus pandemic, and the recent increases in cases and the spread of the virus.
The briefing will be held at 5:30 p.m. rather than his usual 2 p.m. slot, raising speculation that this could be a big announcement that he wants as many people to see as possible.
DeWine canceled his Tuesday press briefing with no explanation.
This past Friday, Ohioans saw the highest single-day jump since the start of the pandemic with 1,525 new COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, 1,142 cases were reported by the Ohio Department of Health.
Per DeWine’s color-coded pandemic warning system, Cuyahoga County is in red level 3 and trending toward purple level 4.
Purple indicates severe exposure and spread, and Ohioans would be urged to avoid public areas and non-essential activities.
Governor DeWine has said it’s possible’ that he could reinstate a stay at home order and “we will cross that bridge when we get to it.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.