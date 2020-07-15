Governors of 3 states advise travelers to quarantine for 14 days if visiting from Ohio

Tri-state travel advisory (Source: Governor of Connecticut)
By Chris Anderson | July 15, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT - Updated July 15 at 8:53 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Visitors from Ohio traveling to three states must quarantine for 14 days due to “significant community spread” of COVID-19, according to a regional agreement made on Tuesday.

The mandate requires travelers coming from Ohio and 21 other states to self-quarantine for two weeks when visiting New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut as the reported daily case numbers continue to climb above the three-week average.

Individuals coming from Ohio who do enter one of those three states must sign a form volunteering to self-quarantine, but “compliance is expected.”

Those who fail to comply to New York’s travel advisory could face a $2,000 fine and a mandatory quarantine.

An enforcement operation will be conducted at the states’ airports, hotels, and other travel hubs.

[ Click here for the complete list of states on the travel advisory ]

As of Wednesday morning, at least 3,069 Ohioans have died from COVID-19 with more than 67,990 cases reported by the Department of Health.

