Greater Cleveland Food Bank hosting drive-thru distribution at Mentor Senior Center on Monday

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is here to help with a drive-thru distribution.
The event is taking place rain or shine from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20, at the Mentor Senior Center.
A combination of fresh produce and dairy will be distributed curbside at the entrance on 8484 Munson Road.
The food will be loaded in the trunk, so you don’t have to get out of your car.
Anyone who needs help, such as seniors, individuals, families, those furloughed or unemployed, can receive food.
You don’t have to register, but you do have to bring a photo ID.
The food is being given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
