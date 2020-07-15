1,316 new COVID-19 cases, at least 6 more deaths reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 3,075 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 69,311 cases reported statewide.
Wednesday’s 24-hour increase comes less than a week after the highest spike in Ohio since the start of the pandemic reported on July 10.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is holding a briefing on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
An additional 4,024 cases and 256 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 9,209 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,259 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
