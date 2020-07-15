Lakewood City School District releases reopening plans for upcoming school year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood City Schools announced their reopening plans Wednesday for the upcoming school year, with a video from Superintendent Dr. Mike Barnes, and they also released their plans online on the school’s website.
The school district is basing this on the Cuyahoga County alert system. This plan will be implemented when Cuyahoga County is in Level 1 (Yellow) per the State of Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System Risk Levels.
