2 more RTA employees test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority said Wednesday two more employees have tested positive for coronavirus, which means in total, 27 employees have tested positive.
The first employee is an operator at the Hayden District who first reported symptoms as of July 9, the RTA said. The employee’s last day of work was July 8. The employee tested positive on July 10.
The RTA said the second employee is an operator at the Triskett District. The employee’s last day of work was July 9. The employee tested positive on July 12.
Following their standard protocol, work areas, equipment, and other areas of potential exposure were cleaned and disinfected. Additionally, other staff members who had been in contact with the employees were notified.
The RTA said 13 employees have fully recovered, and have returned to work.
