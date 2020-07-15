104 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Wednesday there are 104 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 3,394.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 90s CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
An additional 40 probable cases were identified bringing the total probable cases to 527, health officials said.
Health officials reported no new deaths in Wednesday’s update, which means the total cumulative stands at 77.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 update from Wednesday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.