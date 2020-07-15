Northeast Ohio Weather: 90 degree heat is back

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The air mass continues to warm. We have sunshine in the forecast today. Don’t see any reason why we can’t be around the 90 degree mark this afternoon in many spots. The humidity level, however, will only me moderate. A fantastic pool or beach day if you can make it. We are monitoring a front well to our west where storms will fire along this boundary. This system will be here tomorrow and then it’s our turn for scattered thunderstorms. We do have an ALERT out tomorrow afternoon for the potential of a few of these storms reaching severe limits.