Ohio lawmakers propose tribute to former ODH director with ‘Dr. Amy Acton Day’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bill proposed by Ohio legislators would honor Dr. Amy Acton for her efforts at the start of the COVID-19 crisis.
If passed, House Bill 724 would designate February 26 as Dr. Amy Acton Day as a tribute to the former Ohio Department of Health director.
The date in February was selected because that was the month in 2019 when Dr. Acton was selected by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to serve as the head of the state’s Department of Health.
Dr. Acton stepped down from the position as director on June 11, but remained as medical advisor for Gov. DeWine. She faced pressure from several lawmakers and some Ohioans for how she handled the pandemic, but Dr. Acton said that was not a factor in her decision to step down.
The bill was introduced by State Reps. Kent Smith and Mary Lightbody on July 13.
