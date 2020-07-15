Visitors and residents of Medina County urged to ‘mask up’

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina County officials are asking all residents and visitors to wear a mask when going out in public, to help prevent their county from dropping to a Red Health Alert Level 3.
Currently, there are 12 Ohio counties in a Red Health Alert Level 3; including, Cuyahoga, Lorain and Summit Counties.
When a county reaches the red level, masks are mandatory.
Earlier this month, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine created the four level Ohio Public Health Advisory System to provide information on the spread of COVID-19 in the counties.
No information has been released on what happens if a county reaches Purple Health Alert Level 4.
Medina County officials said over 40% of Medina County residents work in Cuyahoga, Lorain and Summit Counties.
In addition, 68% of the people coming to work in Medina County live in one of those three counties, officials said.
There are also a number of visitors from those three counties on a daily basis.
“We all share in the responsibility of keeping each other safe and keeping Medina County out of the “Red”. Mask Up Medina County!”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.