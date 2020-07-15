Volunteers needed for Phase III COVID-19 vaccine study in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Researchers are seeking volunteers to participate in a Phase III clinic trial for a COVID-19 vaccine taking place in Cleveland, Cincinnati, and other cities throughout the United States.
Thirty-thousand volunteers who are 18 years old or older are needed for the vaccine study sponsored by ModernaTx, Inc., which is scheduled to begin July 27 and be completed by October 2022.
Rapid Medical Research Inc. in Cleveland is one of three facilities in Ohio to participate in the study. The other two are in Cincinnati.
The participants would receive one injection of the potential vaccine and a separate injection of a placebo solution.
The Phase III testing is the final phase in development before a vaccine can be approved for use by the public.
Preliminary results in the first phase of the study have shown immune response to the coronavirus.
To participate and be compensated in the Cleveland trial, call 216-508-4400.
