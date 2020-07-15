Why the Browns are paying Garrett sooner than later

”This is a team that could completely blow up next year,” Ginnitti says. ”If Baker’s a miss, they’re gonna start out over there, they’ve got decisions on Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Their entire offense is kind of hit and miss. Even Beckham Jr. and Landry have options after this. This is forming the defense starting with him (Garrett), and hoping the defense can carry this team if the offense takes a step back like it did last year.