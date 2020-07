Detectives are investigating the theft of lawn care equipment (#20-085245). Sometime between July 6th and 7th, unknown suspect(s) broke into the locked, enclosed trailers belonging to the non-profit organization Keep Akron Beautiful, located at 850 E. Market St., and stole over $5,000 of miscellaneous lawn care equipment. If you have any information about this crime, please contact Akron Police Detective L. Rhodaback at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous. Any Facebook tips that contain personal information, including names, email addresses, telephone numbers, or mailing addresses should not be posted as a comment here; please send via inbox.