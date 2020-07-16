All Marc’s customers will have to wear face masks starting July 20

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heading to your local Marc’s for groceries or bargain shopping? Be sure to bring your face covering.
Starting Monday, July 20, all Marc’s stores in Ohio will require customers to wear masks that fully cover their mouths and noses.
Signage on the new rule has been posted on store entrances, and staff will be on hand to remind people to wear coverings.
“We believe this simple act of safety is the right thing to do under the current circumstances...This simple step will help to ensure the safety of everyone in the communities we serve,” according to a Marc’s spokesperson.
Other major retailers, from Walmart to Kohl’s, have also introduced similar guidelines as cases continue to surge across the state and nation.
