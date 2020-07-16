Approximately 60% of Ohio will be under mask mandate; more counties classified as ‘Red Alert Level 3′ for spread of COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eight additional Ohio counties are now classified under a “Red Alert Level 3,” Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday.
Gov. DeWine issued a mask mandate for the new counties, which will go into effect on Friday at 6 p.m. At that point, approximately 60% of the Ohio population will be under a mandatory mask order.
The mandates will remain in effect until that county is no longer in the “Level 3″ category.
The only Northeast Ohio county added to the list this week, which is updated every Thursday, is Richland County.
According to the governor, the daily case average over the last two weeks in the smaller county of Richland County has been more that the total cases in the country of Jamaica, with a population of nearly 3 million people, since the start of the pandemic.
The Richland County outbreaks are associated with a restaurant, a birthday party, and the region’s long-term care facilities.
Cuyahoga County was previously added to the governor’s “watch list” for approaching “Purple Alert Level 4,” the most severe category on the public health advisory system.
Gov. DeWine said Cuyahoga County is no longer approaching the highest level, but out-of-state travel and recreational activities continue to be a factor for community spread.
Other regions in Northeast Ohio under “Red Alert Level 3″ also include Lorain and Summit counties.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.