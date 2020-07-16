Bishop Edward Malesic named the new head of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pope Francis named Bishop Edward Malesic as the new head of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland on Thursday.
Bishop Malesic succeeds Bishop Nelson Perez, who served in Cleveland from Sept. 2017 to Feb. 2020, and is now Archbishop of Philadelphia.
Rev. Donald Oleksiak has been serving as the Cleveland Diocese temporary leader since.
Bishop Malesic is the 12th Bishop of Cleveland.
The 59-year-old Harrisburg, Pa. native comes to Cleveland from the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg, Pa., where he has served since July 2015.
Cleveland is not the Bishop’s only tie to Ohio.
The Catholic Diocese of Greensburg said he graduated from the seminary program at the Pontifical College Josphinum in Columbus.
