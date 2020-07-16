Car crashes into East Canton home after swerving to avoid hitting dog on road

EAST CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers cited a woman she swerved to avoid hitting a dog on the road, overcorrected, and crashed into an East Canton home, according to the Highway Patrol.
Lt. L.T. Shirkey said the crash happened at 8:16 a.m. on Thursday in the 2300 block of Miday Avenue NE.
When troopers arrived, they saw the 2011 Ford Focus driven by 37-year-old Tara Humes of East Canton inside the home, according to Lt. Shirkey.
The report said Humes was wearing her seat belt when she crashed and was not hurt.
Alcohol and drugs are not expected to be a contributing factor in the crash, Lt. Shirkey said.
Lt. Shirkey said no one as in the home during the crash.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.