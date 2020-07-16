In case you missed it: Read the full address from Ohio Gov. DeWine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine addressed Ohioans on Wednesday evening as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the state.
The governor did not issue any new health orders, such as a mask mandate, but instead pleaded with the people of Ohio to wear a face covering in public.
“I’m asking each one of you to wear a mask in public,” Gov. DeWine said.
Here is the full text of his remarks:
As of Thursday morning, the Department of Health said 3,075 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 69,311 cases reported statewide.
