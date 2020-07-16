6 Clevelanders die from COVID-19 in past 24 hours, 88 new infections reported

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city was hit with bad news on Thursday evening after multiple Clevelanders were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.
The ages of the six most recent people to pass away from the disease range from 30 to 70 years old.
Plus, 88 new infections were reported today, bringing the infection toll to 3,481 cases.
Meanwhile, eight additional Ohio counties, including Richland County, are now classified under a “Red Alert Level 3,” Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday.
As it stands, about 60 percent of the state will soon fall under the mask mandate.
Return to 19 News for continuing COVID-19 coverage.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.