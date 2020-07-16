Commuter Cast: FIRST ALERT DAY for severe storm threat with possible tornado

Commuter Cast: FIRST ALERT DAY for severe storm threat with possible tornado
GF Default - Commuter Cast 8/26/2019
By Rachel Vadaj | July 16, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 7:23 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A few of these storms could go severe this afternoon.

The highest risk will be along and east of the I-77 corridor.

Wind damage is the main threat, but we cannot rule out a tornado.

The atmosphere is favorable for rotation in these storms.

But first, high temperatures today will be well in the 80s to around 90 degrees.

Join Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak and Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan for the latest on the Wednesday morning commute.

Commuter Cast: FIRST ALERT DAY for severe storm threat with possible tornado

Commuter Cast: It's a FIRST ALERT DAY for severe storm threats with a possible tornado and wind damage. Join Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak & Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan!

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, July 16, 2020

The RTA transit service will be replaced by the 67R buses due to construction.

The project will continue into early August.

RTA
RTA (Source: WOIO)

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.