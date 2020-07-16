Commuter Cast: FIRST ALERT DAY for severe storm threat with possible tornado

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A few of these storms could go severe this afternoon.
The highest risk will be along and east of the I-77 corridor.
Wind damage is the main threat, but we cannot rule out a tornado.
The atmosphere is favorable for rotation in these storms.
But first, high temperatures today will be well in the 80s to around 90 degrees.
The RTA transit service will be replaced by the 67R buses due to construction.
The project will continue into early August.
